A recent letter expressed what would happen if Joe Biden were elected president. Here is what I think will happen if Donald Trump and his Russian accomplices cheat enough to win:
Whoever becomes president will face a gigantic national debt. This debt can be paid by either raising taxes on the rich, cuts in military spending or gutting entitlements. Trump will go after entitlements, driving more desperate, angry citizens into the streets. This unrest will provide Trump the excuse he wants to unleash the police and paramilitary militia forces he has been cultivating to suppress these "terrorists."
A couple of right-wing Supreme Court justices later, and we will be living in a right-wing police state, arresting dissidents, environmentalists and people of color. Trump will become a president for life, until he hands power to his daughter Ivanka.
While fascists among us will say this is just fine, there are several forces that will bring down this house of cards. First is the debt Trump has created. The rest of the world is going forward without the USA and will unite to oppose Trump. The rich will not buy the now worthless bonds to float Trump's debt. The federal government will go broke, a pattern of Trump's style of management. Trump's aggressive repeal of regulations to reduce carbon in the atmosphere will accelerate a changing climate into expensive disasters.
All authoritarian governments are concerned primarily with staying in power, but a broke and discredited government will simply fall apart, and regional combinations of states will form new governments. As the climate of Planet Earth slides toward a science fiction nightmare, President Ivanka Trump will repudiate the national debt that will be in the tens of trillions of dollars, and the U.S. as we know it will cease to exist.
Larry Montgomery
Roseburg
