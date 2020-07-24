It is patently obvious that Ted Wheeler, the mayor of Portland, is only sending in a skeleton force of police officers to control the street criminals rioting, burning, and assaulting in Portland. Gov. Brown, whatever that's worth in a name, has not sent in the Oregon State Police, as would be normal for riots of this magnitude.
Tactically and politically, this is a calculation being made by both the mayor and governor to hurt our state and our country. In the line of fire are the police officers. Wheeler wishes to extend this as long as possible without regard to life or property. Brown concurs. They purposefully wish the U.S. Federal Building to be targeted along with protective personnel.
At what point is this official misconduct?
The protective officers are in marked uniforms and utilize unmarked vans, as marked units are frequently vandalized or invite fire bombings from Ted's and Kate's most important constituency at this time. If the governor and mayor were actually unbiased and demonstrative of any semblance of intelligence, this would be readily known.
Trouble arises when indoctrinated in some public schools and colleges.Charter schools are now being attacked by Brown an d the OEA and unions. So much for "It's about the kids."
When trouble comes to Roseburg, there will be a different response. Once done in the streets, these people will come for your homes. Take heed from the McKluskey's in St. Louis. If an armed or unarmed person advances toward your leveled gun and they have been warned not to come toward your gun, what does the advance mean?
Current history is why much of the geographic portion of Oregon, the Union, is attempting to secede from the Confederacy. How ironic.
Gregory Reynolds
Roseburg
