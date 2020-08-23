This is in response to Oma Neal's letter, which ran in The News-Review on Aug. 19.
In your "expert" opinion, can you cite even one historical instance of "democratic socialism" working to the benefit of any people unfortunate enough to fall under this utopian fantasy of government? By the way, if it matters, this country, our country, is a "republic," not a democracy.
Steve Warga
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.