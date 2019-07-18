What happened to the trees in the parking lot on Harvard at the old state office building? There used to be lovely shade on hot days and beautiful fall colors. Why did these all need to be removed? Evergreen seems to be the wrong name for that place now.
Rise Briggs
Lookingglass
(0) comments
