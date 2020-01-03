This statement will come as no surprise to many, and a welcome admission to many others: White males are flawed.
Many have long stated this as a foregone conclusion. Some have gone so far as saying that history need be rewritten, thus removing even the mention of white male historical figures. Many of these have been credited with great accomplishments of one kind or another in literature, science, medicine, aviation or a multitude of other fields.
How dare we recognize or honor these horrible examples of mankind after finding out that at some point in their life they may have been suspected of, or even been proved to have committed, things that in present times are less than politically correct.
Some of these flawed white males committed such atrocious, egregious and heinous crimes as would have them forever sentenced to a literal lifetime of scorn and ridicule in today’s media and by self appointed scolds.
Most of our history books would be considerably shortened were we to eliminate these people and their accomplishments from our recorded history. Their lives and deeds are part of our history.
While there are far too many to name all, some certainly stand out in their respective field and may even be recognized by some readers.
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson Wilber and Orville Wright, Thomas Edison, Charles Lindbergh, Lewis and Clark, Henry Ford, Mark Twain, Neil Armstrong, Frank Lloyd Wright, Abraham Lincoln, John D. Rockefeller, Bill Gates. All of the above are may be flawed in some fashion, in the view of some who are prone to judge others by some standard that fails to consider the greater good these people accomplished during their lifetime.
Perhaps these critics should ponder the wisdom found in the saying “Judge not lest ye be judged.”
David Sayers
Roseburg
