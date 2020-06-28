Lord, whom shall be liable?
Churches and businesses have opened their doors with a vengeance. I say this because we see the carelessness of churches in the eastern part of Oregon, the rally of the church in Phoenix and the churches around our state just following the will of a misguided government.
Why? We are meant to be trusting people. We are to walk in faith. Yet we are asked to care for the elderly, the weak and each other. Yet a free-fall into a dark place has been the outcome of many churches who want to defy reason and safety.
Who is liable for the passing of the virus? Should leaders be put to the test? Should business owners? How about those who refuse to believe that there is a virus? When the AIDS epidemic was rampant, many people charged carriers with a crime. People sued others over catching the virus. What is different? Nothing.
However, this virus is not the result of sex. It is a handy virus spreading when you cough, sneeze and sing next to me. Are you willing to be liable for an exaggerated reliance on faith.
"It's OK. God protects us." Wrong. He depends on us to protect each other. church leaders who complain about the right to practice church gatherings need to ask themselves, are you going to risk your faithful's lives? Are you liable? Yes.
So do not stand for false teachers and preachers saying, come on in, praise God, sing and you will not get the virus. Wrong. Faith without works is dead. Love is the answer.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
