Yesterday I received a notice from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. I was naturally concerned, because in the past the IRS had notified me of tax payment obligations.
However, yesterday’s notice was a personal note from Donald J. Trump to inform me that I am receiving the Economic Impact Payment as approved by Congress. However, the notice went on to address how thankful the President was that Congress had cooperated with his administration. Also, there was mention of America rising “to new heights of greatness.” Finally, the announcement was signed with Donald J. Trump’s signature.
Not only is this mailing unnecessary and unofficial, it is really a campaign plea to re-elect the president. The envelope stated "Official Business, Penalty for Private Use, $300."
Since over 80 million people will receive Economic Impact Payments, the penalty for this unofficial personal benefit could be $24 billion.
Obviously, this isn’t a claim for Judge Judy. What’s a citizen to do?
Kudda Dux
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.