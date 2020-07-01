Many are upset that people aren't wearing masks. Some signify how virtuous they are by wearing a face covering. Even driving their car alone, with windows up, they have their mask on. Others are outraged that people worship God without a mask in church. The coronavirus is spread by singing to the Lord, they say.
In an emergency, be it fire, flood or pandemic, saving life is the highest priority. In the COVID-19 crisis, why is killing babies — abortion — an essential service? Where is compassion and the answer of love in that?
R.W. Stevenson
Roseburg
