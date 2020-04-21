Nearly all elective medical, dental and veterinarian clinics are closed to assist in the war against COVID-19. I can’t get glasses, my teeth cleaned, or my dog spayed. Yet elective abortion clinics are open and operating.
Would someone explain to me how killing babies saves lives?
Carol Miller
Oakland
