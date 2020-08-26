A person works for a month, months, a year or years to just be told, "Hang on, we are getting there."
Realy? I know family and friends who are still waiting on unemployment funds to come through so they can pay bills. Families are struggling to make ends meet, and they are given a letter to say, "We are still waiting to see if your unemployment has been accepted or rejected."
I think this is crazy. People need money to pay their rent, their bills, car payments or house payments, and they are being told to wait. I wonder if the government was told to wait, how that would set with them? I am wondering if the state officials would wait if they were told their life lines didn't exist.
Come on, state. Get your act together and make this happen. America was built on hard work. Those workers need their money
Glenna Abrao
Roseburg
