I am doing my best to isolate during this pandemic, both for my own health and that of my fellow citizens of Douglas County and beyond. That said, there are occasions when I must leave the confines of my home and venture out.
As I go about my limited business about the county, I have noticed something that seems to be counterproductive for local businesses: Many employees in contact with the public are not wearing any kind of mask while interacting with customers. I do wear a mask, but many establishments don"t seem to have a mask policy for their employees.
My mask provides a little protection for me, but is mainly to protect those around me.
By wearing mask we send the message that we care about you and your health. This limits your chance of exposure to COVID-19 to as low as a 5% probability, according to health experts. If you are not wearing a mask, I still have something like a 70% chance of catching the disease.
When I go into a business where customer contact employees are not wearing masks, I get the message that my health is not important. Why would I give my dollars to someone who doesn't respect me?
In the future I will not be spending my dollars where I see that employees are not wearing proper protection. That includes food workers not wearing gloves.
Most business spend lots of dollars to get people through the door. Why would they let this push them back out?
Chuck Schnautz
Idleyld Park
