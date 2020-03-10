For years, there has been a debate about climate change. The scientists who specialize in this field have been doubted by one political party for years. I remember they used the excuse that they were not scientists, so they did not know if it was a problem.
Now we are experiencing a medical crisis with the virus that has been in the news. I hear some of these climate science-deniers who are telling you to believe the medical scientists.
I have always wondered if these science-deniers of the climate did not believe in science of any sort. I'm sure if they were sick, that they would go to their doctor, who is a medical scientist, to get taken care of and to get the problem fixed. If they don't believe in sciences, then why do they seek advice from scientists? Why do they believe in only some science and not all science?
I am not taking sides, but it is something to think about, isn't it.
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
