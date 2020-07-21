I see Douglas County has claimed "There has been one death — a county resident who died at a medical facility in Texas."
So we claim one, and I have no doubt that the state of Texas also claims this death. I don't mean to trivialize a death, but how many deaths nationwide have been claimed by two states?
Orlan Stone
Myrtle Creek
(1) comment
You may not know this but Douglas County Public Health Network has used this "county of residence" criteria since early on. In fact, there were at least three coronavirus cases diagnosed in Douglas County that DPHN didn't count because the person's residence wasn't in Douglas County. We don't know the actual total diagnosed coronavirus cases in Douglas County because DPHN considers it a secret.
It's likely DPHN considered changing their "county of residence" criteria to not include the death, but then it would have to include all of those other cases it had previously excluded from Douglas County's total.
DPHN has used this county of residence criteria since early on when
