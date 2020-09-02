Scarlatos? Who is he?
A hero? Maybe for a few minutes. According to his movie, his buddy was the real hero.
Our real heroes are all our law enforcement officers, doctors, nurses and firefighters who deal with danger every day. They also have educational degrees in their professions. All the people who work in retail sales and put themselves in danger of contracting the COVID-19 virus ... we don't hear them bragging.
Has Skarlatos ever held a position in city, county or state government? What kinds of jobs has he held since "Dancing With the Stars?" What kind of experience does he have to be our representative?
The only experience he talks about is going to Washington, D.C. and talking to politicians from other states to endorse him.
Some people's egotism just doesn't stop.
Jan Setterberg
Roseburg
