Enough is enough. Am I the only one who noticed that whenever the word "Black" was part of a story in The News-Review, the "B" was in caps? Why?
I think it is obvious — another media outlet has fallen to the Black Lives Matter threats. Since when does a minority group dictate what the free press can print? How about "fair and balanced?" I fully expect The News-Review to show some guts by using capital "W" when reporting about white folks, a capital 'H' for Hispanics, etc.
Or, better yet, drop the capital "W." I don't give a hoot what a person's race is, but I'm not going to bow to anyone who uses their race to get what they want. I was born and raised on the south side of Chicago and over 30 years in the service, where every race is represented, so I know a little bit about this subject.
I think BLM has gone from being a peaceful group to nothing but a bunch of ... well, just watch the news. Come on New-Review — get a backbone.
Jim Nikirk
Oakland
Editor's note: The AP Stylebook, which The News-Review and many other newspapers adhere to, made the decision on June 19 to capitalize Black when it is used in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense. "Hispanic," which is used instead of Latino, Latina or Laninx if it is the person's preference, continues to be capitalized and guidelines concerning its usage were not changed in the AP Stylebook's recent update on race-related coverage, which can be seen in full at https://www.apstylebook.com/ap_stylebook/race-related-coverage.
