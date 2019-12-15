Perhaps I'm just terse and angry, but why is it that news people report animal abuse with tears in their eyes and never report the thousands of babies aborted every day?
Why do automobile dealers advertise a $250 donation to PETA or some other animal rights association and zero dollars to pro-life associations?
Perhaps I'm just terse and angry?
Mike Ayers
Myrtle Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.