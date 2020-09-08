Donald Trump calls our fallen warriors "losers" and our military personnel who serve "suckers" and The News-Review reports it on page B9 under the headline "Trump denies making disparaging remarks about vets." Really?

Daniel Robertson

Yoncalla

roseburgapostolic
roseburgapostolic

It shouldn't have been reported at all, as it is Leftist propaganda. Unlike the Democrat Party and the Left in general, the president loves our military.

Mike
Mike

Just like he loved over half of his cabinet, staff and family at one time that have abandoned him and are writing disparaging books about him. Trump only loves what he thinks will help him get elected. He demands loyalty, but returns nothing.

roseburgapostolic
roseburgapostolic

Mike you are delusional. Just sit back and enjoy the next 4 years. I can't wait for the Liberal tears to flow!

goodnews
goodnews

Apostolic, I really enjoy the irony in your screen name and your behavior.Where was it in scripture that Jesus was celebrating the liberal tears? That seems like something a hypocritical christian would say, you do you though.

roseburgapostolic
roseburgapostolic

Mike, go back to Portland. We don't want to hear your Leftist lunacy in Douglas County.

