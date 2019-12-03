Corruption.
Why are we not seeing that word in the political commentaries on our national chief executive?
We don't hesitate to label the leaders of an African or Latin American country "corrupt" when they try to rule as a one-man show, denigrate the courts, accuse the press as an enemy, and at the same time use all the influence of their office to enrich themselves and their cronies without accounting to the people the extent of their own wealth.
When they rule by deception, lying, and promising what they cannot deliver, and filling high positions with unqualified loyal members of their own family (the word for that is nepotism), that is the very meaning of the word "corruption."
Yes, we have had corruption in the United States in some state and local governments, and it is generally correctly labeled (and punished) as such. Why is there no similar national outrage or willingness to label the corruption in the White House as corruption?
Richard Packham
Roseburg
