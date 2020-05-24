In the May 21 edition of The News-Review, I read something that I found amusing. The subject dealt with the decrease of tax revenues at the state level. The one doing the complaining was a Republican.
It has been my understanding that the GOP wants smaller taxes and government. So why is this Republican complaining? Could it be that he likes tax money to spend? I am sure that he doesn't want to pay more in taxes. One would think that he would be jumping up and down with joy. Maybe he likes government money because he is getting a salary from the taxpayers. Maybe he and his friends like government contracts.
It seems that the GOP likes to preach the less taxes and government, but don't want to practice it. Why? Why do they elect people who then complain when the tax revenues are in decline because of the situation that we are in? Maybe the GOP could explain this so that we know just what they mean.
The sheriff just recently got word that the state funding was going to be decreased. You would think that he would be jumping up and down with joy. Maybe the state cuts were the result of him not doing his job in enforcing the laws, and stating so publicly, as he as done several times over the years.
If he disagrees with the laws, he doesn't want to enforce them. My question is, why does the GOP, who wants responsible government, not say anything negatively about this practice? If the sheriff does not want to do the job that he took an oath to, then why do we need a sheriff?
I await the local and state GOP providing their insight into this. Something to think about, isn't it?
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
