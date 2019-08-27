Although this has been a milder summer than we have seen in a few years, our forests in the Tiller Ranger District had become extremely dry leading up to the thunderstorms earlier this month. Thank God for the rain that accompanied the lightning. Nevertheless, we had hundreds of lightening strikes throughout the Umpqua National Forest that led to numerous fire-starts.
That having been said, there was a notable difference between this year and the past few years. The Forest Service fire crews were numerous and relentless in their efforts to keep these fires small and under control. To everyone from Alice Carlton down to the engine crews and hand crews, I would like to say, “Great job."
Most of us here in Tiller love our forests and we understand the dilemma that the agency faces in regard to ever-increasing fuel loads. Many of us recognize that fire is a natural (and necessary) form of disturbance when it comes to healthy forest ecosystems, but that doesn’t make the problem that we face any less dire. In fact, it only serves to make the discussions even hotter. The Forest Service has adopted a management approach throughout the last 30 years that could generally be described as hands-off. This trend has been stringently re-enforced by lawsuits from environmental nongovernmental organizations whenever the agency has attempted to address the resulting fuel-loads with logging-sales — especially within the Late Successional Reserves, which encompass the majority of this forest.
To make things even worst, the 20 year scientific review of the Northwest Forest Plan recently found that the health of virtually all forest ecosystems under the plan are in decline. The plan is not working. We need to manage fuel loads via responsible extraction and then follow up with prescribed burning.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
