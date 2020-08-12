President Trump has just moved to gut Social Security and Medicare.
It’s a Republican dream come true.
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, President Trump signed an executive order to stop collecting payroll taxes from employers and employees that fund Medicare and Social Security. Trump then promised that, if reelected on Nov. 3, he would make the change permanent: “If I’m victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax,” Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course. “In other words, I’ll extend beyond the end of the year and terminate the tax.”
Terminate the tax? Really?
Social Security and Medicare are funded by these payroll taxes. Absent these payroll taxes, Social Security and Medicare will be gutted and gone. There is no free lunch. No Social Security taxes equals no Social Security. No Medicare taxes equals no Medicare. There is no free lunch. Because, math.
The Republican agenda for many years has called for the elimination of Medicare and Social Security. Medicare and Social Security have been referred to as Ponzi schemes and as scams by numerous Republicans, including Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz and Trump himself.
Republicans have made very serious moves toward privatizing or eliminating Medicare and Social Security; the most recent serious move — until Saturday — was by President George W. Bush, who abandoned efforts due to public backlash.
But Trump’s move is, by far, the gravest threat in recent history. If you vote for Republicans, you should know what you are getting: the termination of Medicare and Social Security.
“Terminate.” That is Trump’s word.
A vote for Trump and Republicans is a vote to terminate Medicare and Social Security. Will you vote to terminate?
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
Before sociaI security and medicare were enacted, younger aduIts were expected to care for their aging reIatives and to nurse them through IIIness and seniIity. That was the reaIity. SociaI security and medicare not onIy provided for the aged, but aIso freed younger peopIe from decades of having to sacrifice their own Iives and dreams in order to care for their eIders. AII generations wiII suffer if sociaI security and medicare are destroyed. Something to ponder for peopIe of aII ages.
