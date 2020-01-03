I initially thought window power via wind turbines could be a good idea. But sadly, although the wind itself may be renewable, the turbines are not. Arcadia Power reports one widely used GE 1.5 megawatt turbine is a 164-ton monster with 116-foot-long blades on a 212-foot-tall tower that weighs another 71 tons. The Vetas V90, which has a 148-foot-long blades on a 262-foot-tall tower, has a total weight of about 267 tons. That's just one turbine.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the turbines are predominantly made of steel, fiberglass resin or plastic, iron or cast iron, copper, and aluminum. And they may use over 800 metric tons of concrete for each turbine placed in the ground. I read each turbine costs approx. $55,000, they only last 20 years cost of decommissioning one can reach a half million dollars. The huge, largely fiberglass blades can't be recycled
I had wondered why I kept seeing blades as towers at rest stops. I now look at a field of turbines and am horrified by their cost versus benefit. Solar and nuclear power now looks more promising to me and less wasteful. We need to think, especially about unintended consequences, before we rush into alternative power sources.
And to the Trump protester who wondered where pro-Trumpers were? Most of us were at work or dealing with family. You have every right to protest. It doesn't change my mind as my protest would not change yours. Most anti-Trumpers don't want to discuss — they want to argue and yell. We who support our President just don't feel the need — it would be counter-productive. I for one respect your right to your opinion. I hope you will respect my right to mine.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.