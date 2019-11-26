Interesting — Ambassador Sandlond stated "no" twice to questions whether he had heard President Trump's phone call or heard a quid pro quo. In fact, he later stated he asked President Trump directly what he wanted from Ukraine and President Trump said, "Nothing, nothing." Yet the farce goes on.
To those who think Joe Biden, who on video bragged he told the Ukraine they would get no monetary assistance from the U.S. unless their prosecutor was immediately fired — assuring them President Obama agreed with this — and glowed at getting the prosecutor fired, this was OK because everyone agreed.
No, that means everyone involved was guilty of what President Trump is being accused of. Anyone can read the Trump call transcript and see the president did not condition investigative assistance with aid. Apparently 25 people were on that call, and not one to date has testified to a quid pro quo. The ambassador stated he assumed, and others through hearsay stated they heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone. Not really fair is it? Or accurate.
The media claims "bombshells" of testimony (guess I missed them) and cry about treatment of a "valued ally." Since when is Ukraine a valued ally? To date we've poured billions of taxpayer dollars into Ukraine and gotten little to nothing for it. I applaud President Trump for asking the tough questions like: "Why are we sending all this money?" and "Why are our troops there?"
The US is deeply in debt yet is borrowing money to send to Ukraine and other countries, many who hate the U.S.
This President works for free and is persecuted and hated. Most of Congress and their children ( Biden, Pelosi, Romney etc.) make millions off government. Our tax dollars at work?
Midge Frost
Roseburg
