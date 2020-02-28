Homelessness is a big problem. But like President Trump's discussion of refugees, they are not (as he says they are) all thieves druggies and unsavory folks. They are often cold, hungry and desperate. Something needs to be done.
I know that many folk don't like the idea of living near a homeless group, but where else are they going to live? Their needs require them to be near civilization. Ashley Hicks brought the problem to us loud and clear. Why are we closing shelters rather than opening up more? The homeless need assistance to find work, treatment to recover from drug and alcohol use, and education to live in this lawful community. This takes a bit of money that we need to spend. Let's work on this.
Mary Ann Wilcox
Roseburg
