Millions of Americans now working and learning at home, and spending more time online. The internet offers many opportunities for communication, exploration and collaboration, but in many homes it brings with it an unseen problem: exposure to radio-frequency microwave radiation that is emitted from all wireless devices, including laptops, tablets, game consoles and smartphones.
Increasing numbers of doctors and public health experts are recognizing that our almost-constant exposure to wireless radiation is impacting our health. Scientists at Yale University linked fetal exposure to wireless radiation with abnormal brain development in lab animals, and a recent $30 million study by the National Toxicology Program of the National Institutes of Health found clear evidence of increased cancer risk as well as DNA breaks associated with cell phone radiation. Evidence linking parotid gland tumors and certain types of brain cancer with the use of cell phones is strong and growing.
Studies have consistently shown that young children are uniquely vulnerable to the impacts of wireless radiation, people with implanted medical devices and those with compromised immune systems. Because the radiation seems to impact our bodies at the cellular level, it can manifest itself differently in people.
Simple safe solutions to using technology at home, your wireless router Ethernet connection can be safely wired into the internet with inexpensive adapters. Ethernet switches can increase the number of available Ethernet ports, smartphones can be set to airplane mode to reduce radiation.
The pandemic we are currently experiencing is especially frightening because we can see its impact every day on TV and in our communities. The threat from long-term exposure to wireless radiation may not be as visible, but is a threat to our health and safety. We are concerned about the proliferation of 5G-enabled wireless small cell antennas in our communities.
Susan Boyce
Myrtle Creek
