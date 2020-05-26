After months of no public mass at St. Joseph's Church, I was one of the 25 people signed up for the slotted time. At first, it was organized, a table, sanitizer and ushers to seat you 6 feet away.
Then a lady in black arrived at my pew. She was not wearing a mask. I asked her to put hers on as per the instructions of the bishop, the church and common sense. After resisting, she put it on. Once mass started, she removed it. Why?
Lady in black, why do you see yourself as special? She was elderly. There were two older individuals sitting across the isle, not wearing masks. Where had the rules failed? Were these people I was protecting special? Were they breaking the rules? Was it God's will to protect the willful?
Churches are not protected from careless and selfish acts. I consider the Pastor of the church responsible when the faithful act accordingly. I also consider the rules of the few who consider church as their liberty stand. I will die for my liberty. God takes care of those who care for others. The foolish will be left out. So why do we see churches suing the the governor?
See a president, who is churchless, speak out to open up the churches? We are all God's people. Some of you, think that you are special. I assure you that you are not. We get into this boat together. When one of you decides to tip the boat, we all fall.
So just because you are the lady in the pew who sees no reason for wearing a mask, you are not in this boat by yourself. To the church and people, be considerate.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
