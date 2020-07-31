I normally am not a fan of Byron York, whose latest column ran in The News-Review on July 23. He writes for the Washington Examiner, a vehicle two or three time zones to the right of center politically.
When reading York’s stuff, one can generally accept it won’t make much sense — it’s going to generally be what Donald Trump wishes — and leave it at that. But the column from July 23 stepped far beyond the norm, even for a GOP mouthpiece. It simply told lie after lie, hoping readers would be so confused they accepted it.
York purports to be concerned with the “problem with mail-in elections” and goes on to raise a red flag at every possible problem, real or imagined. If the man would get west of the Mississippi to the five states that have adopted statewide mail-in elections (Oregon’s system has been in effect for 22 years), he’d quickly see that there aren’t any real problems at all. Those against mail-in elections are simply afraid Republican candidates will lose in them.
The column lists states that have had problems with absentee ballots — and truth be told, there have been some. But York keeps blasting away with his GOP dogwhistle, setting up straw men, knocking them down, then opining that similar dire fates await any state dabbling with mail-in voting.
I refer York and others with questions to studies done on the total 20-year history of mail-in elections. Just a bit of research will reveal that out of millions of mail-ins out here west of the Big Muddy — I refer to one such study of 14.6 million votes — only .0025% of votes cast were found to have any problems at all.
That's about the same as one grain of salt in a gallon of water.
Stephen Wicker
Roseburg
