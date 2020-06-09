The death of a life-long Republican friend has sparked this letter. We both graduated from high school and served in the Army in the late 1970's. We both got married to sisters and went to college on the GI Bill. We both had a very different political views. And we supported our views with the passion and vigor that young men are so proudly defend.
I am sure old vets know what I mean. Our right to free expression must be protected and cherished at all costs, even if life is the price. Fight with your political foe, if you must. And if you win, shake his hand and get back to living.
That is the American way. Honor and trust is what we should love.
Robert Duey
Sutherlin
