Now, we live in the first quarter of this century. Please take into consideration all of these recent, tragic events.
These liberals that are responsible do not seem to be concerned with the actual, factual history of our great nation, but pursue their absurd agenda of opposition to sensible reason.
Their hopes of changing history to meet their ideals are preposterous — i.e. the removal of historical icons as statues and even the antebellum structures that were built with slave labor. And, if they could, would seek methods to change our constitution — but why stop there?
Our limbo rod of life is not at its lowest and close to the bottom of time. We do not have much time left, our patience has been exhausted.
We can condone peaceful protests, but violence, looting, burning and killing cannot be permitted. Anarchists and those guilty must be found and punished according to law.
I pray we can put an end to this madness. Perhaps divine intervention will come to save our republic.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
