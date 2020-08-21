It’s frustrating when you cannot lead someone to your conclusion. The left cannot understand why the right is for Trump. The right cannot understand why the left is so vehemently against him. No amount of pleasant discourse or acrimonious bickering is going to engender a group hug.
As a person on the left of the Trump divide, I have many reasons for holding the Biden/Harris placard high in hand this November, including Trump’s predilection for criminal behavior, lying (over 20,000 lies so far, according to The Washington Post), sexual predation and infidelity, hypocrisy, low-integrity flip-flopping, misogyny, xenophobia, indecency, unjust enrichment, unwarranted juvenile expressions of contempt, promise-breaking, tax obfuscation and coverup, championing fake news, cheating at everything (even golf), Twittering the United States into global embarrassment and scandal, and highly consequential apathy in the days of COVID-19.
However, I want to just point out one incontrovertible (and often demonstrated) disqualifying character flaw: Trump’s egregious ignorance. Just as knowledge shapes us, so does ignorance. About history, about government, about current affairs.
In fact, as a self-proclaimed “student of history,” our incurious president fails over and over again to pass History 101. Frederick Douglass is alive and doing an amazing job. You pay $12 a year for health insurance. Andrew Carnegie invented mass production of steel (sorry, Bessemer). The late Rep. John Lewis was all talk and no action. Andrew Jackson pondered the Civil War in anger (and in dirt). You have to press a dishwasher twelve times to get four drops of water. And so on ad nauseam.
If the functional illiterate that is our president wants his visage on Mount Rushmore, he needs to hurry up and do many great things before his term expires, including and at least reading a few books on history, world government, political science, remedial communication and plumbing.
Bradford Connatser
Roseburg
(1) comment
Heck with history. I just wish he would/could read and understand the daily intelligence reports prepared for him rather than spending his time watching TV and on Twitter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.