For those of you who have known me for longer than a decade or so, you’ll likely remember my first sports writing gig — prior to the one here at The News-Review — was at what was then called The Glenwood Post in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. There, we covered seven high schools at the time, including Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum, Colorado, during my tenure there from 1999 to 2001.
So when news broke in 2003 about the assault accusations against Kobe Bryant, the first thing that came to my mind was, “Oh my God. I’ve probably written about Kobe Bryant’s accuser.”
To this day, I’ll chalk it up as likely, but not for certain, that I covered her as a high school athlete. I know she was a cheerleader and I’m pretty sure she played basketball, which at the time prompted me to look through old rosters I’d kept over the years to try to pinpoint her. There was even a yearbook photo that was broadcast on TV at the time that I was sure identified the girl ... only to have the girl come on TV to say it wasn’t her.
By the way, many media outlets, including the Associated Press, have a policy not to reveal the identity of victims, or alleged victims, of sexual assault.
Don’t get me wrong. How the retired Los Angeles Lakers star died is tragic beyond words, and the fact that his daughter Gianna was with him when the helicopter crashed Sunday morning only makes it worse. But it disturbs me that in this #MeToo era we live in that some media outlets either selectively or, unfortunately, did not mention the accusations against him right away. Mentions eventually came in later versions of original stories and follow-up pieces in the days that followed.
Personally, I was surprised how slow those mentions came, considering how Bryant was demonized when the news of the accusations broke. That was especially true in many places in Colorado, where, for the next five or so years, saying “Kobe” was like saying another four-letter word.
Bryant, by the way, was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a resort in Eagle County, west of Denver. He later said the two had consensual sex — making a tearful public apology with his wife, Vanessa, by his side — and the accuser later had prosecutors drop the charge. She later filed a civil suit, which was settled away from the courtroom.
I’m sure wherever that victim is, the constant follow-up stories on Bryant’s death in this day and age of social media aren’t helping her. In a recent article, Mark Hurlburt, who was the prosecutor in the case, told the AP he believed he could have won a conviction against Bryant if the case had gone to trial. But the victim was also demonized, and the negative attention she’d gotten — death threats and all — became too much to bear, he said.
To Bryant’s credit, his philanthropy and unmatched competitive drive were life-long positives in the decade-plus since. Until Sunday, those negative memories were shoved far into the backdrop of the public’s collective memory — probably something both embraced in an effort to move on with their lives. And what happened, or didn’t happen, in Colorado shouldn’t be the forefront of Bryant’s legacy.
But not addressing it sooner is not only irresponsible journalism, it undercuts the social progress that so many women have fought for before, and after, those allegations surfaced. Hurlburt himself told the AP if something like this would have happened today, he’s convinced the victim would have had more public support.
That public support needs to continue, which is why modern calls for action and awareness can’t be undermined by omission — even if it was something that happened long ago.
