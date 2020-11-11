People have every right in a democracy to express support for their candidate. My concern is the widespread attempt to promulgate unverified allegations, conspiracy theories and outright lies, such as those seeking to cast doubt on our 2020 Presidential election process.
Before a single vote was cast, Trump told us that the election was going to be fraudulent. In 2016, he told us that it would only be legitimate if he won. It’s obvious that his fragile ego needs a ready excuse for losing.
This year, we had a fair and legitimate election. Here’s why:
First, there was no election result on Election Day to be “overturned.” You can’t have a result until ALL the votes are first counted. No game is ever “won” by being ahead at halftime.
Second, the votes being counted were ALL either received by, or in some states, postmarked by, Election Day. No one VOTED after Election Day, only COUNTING continued afterwards.
Third, in some states like Pennsylvania, no one could begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. Although some states attempted to get this changed because COVID-19 concerns drastically increased the number of absentee ballots, Republican legislatures blocked these changes. As a result, millions of legitimate ballots could not be opened, have signatures and voter eligibility verified, and scanned into the system until Election Day, or until all Election Day in-person votes were first processed.
Fourth, Election Day in-person votes trended heavily Republican because Trump delegitimized mail-in voting for months in advance and because Republicans tended to have fewer concerns about catching COVID-19 at a polling place. On the other hand, Democrats encouraged early voting and absentee voting, resulting in a significantly higher Democratic percentage for such legitimate votes. Because absentee votes were, in most cases, not counted until after the in-person Election Day votes, we were warned that in many states, there would be a “red mirage” in the early vote counts that favored Republicans and that Democrats would catch up over time as the absentee votes were eventually counted.
Fifth, official Republican and Democrat observers have been on site in locations where the votes are being counted. Many localities employ cameras where the counting can be viewed online. The only “observers” being turned away is when people failed to apply to become official observers and attempted to strong arm their way into the venues where votes were being counted. Security requirements necessitate that mob rule and intimidation at our election sites cannot be tolerated.
Sixth, anyone can file a frivolous lawsuit, including Trump and his campaign. That is their right, even if they are laughed out of court for having no evidence of fraud. Social media is full of many doctored videos and false claims. Even prominent Republican lawyers have said that the only suit having substantial credibility is the one which may overturn a Federal court ruling that Pennsylvania ballots postmarked by Election Day may be received up to three days later.
However, even if the GOP wins this suit, there are unlikely enough ballots to overturn the final Pennsylvania election results.
Finally, if there really was a Democrat attempt to engage in voter fraud, why then did Republicans win so many close Senate and House races that they were expected to lose? Rather than Democrats taking the Senate, as widely expected, Republicans are likely to remain in charge. Rather than adding up to 10 more House seats, Democrats are now expected to lose as many as 10.
If there was this great conspiracy that the Trump campaign is alleging, don’t you think Democrats would have protected their vulnerable seats and ensured a Democrat controlled Senate? It certainly doesn’t make any sense, unless you realize the truth that our election results were fairly decided and our verifiable democratic process remain intact.
What Donald Trump has done is a shameful attack on our election process and the foundations of our democracy. Trump’s buddy and mentor, Vladimir Putin, must be extremely proud of him for seeking to vilify the world’s most revered democracy. Shame on you, Mr. Trump, for putting your self-interest above the interests of the American people and our nation.
Most of our nation’s allies around the world, as well as our only Republican former President, have recognized the legitimacy of this fairly conducted election. It is time for you to “man up” and stop acting like a baby, pouting and having a temper tantrum over your election loss.
How you respond will influence how history views you. It will also greatly affect whether your supporters have faith in our democratic institutions or not.
Put the country first, Mr. Trump, and for once acknowledge the facts staring you in the face. The entire world is watching.
Oh please!!!! When you end up with 150,000 more ballots cast than there are registered voters, something is definitely wrong!!!!!!
Thanks for a clear description of what has happened that makes this election arguably the the most legitimate in history. Thanks
