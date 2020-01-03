OAKLAND — Oakland had four players score in double figures and the No. 8 Oakers shook off a rusty first half for a 67-45 OSAA endowment game victory over visiting Riddle Friday night in the Nut House.
Zach Cummings had a career-high 12 points, grabbed nine rebounds and was largely responsible for locking down Riddle's leading scorer, holding Riddle sophomore post Mario Gianotti to 11 points.
"We started to get some good defensive pressure in the second half. We forced a lot of turnovers and got rolling from there," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "Zach did a great job of guarding Mario and keeping him under control."
Triston Mask hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points, Colton Brownson added 14 points and Corbin Picknell scored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Oakers (7-3).
Drake Borschowa had his second solid game in a row for the Irish (6-2), scoring a game-high 20 points to pace the visitors, who led for the majority of the first half.
"I was happy with the kids and how they came out in the first half," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They played with a lot of heart. In the second half, we just got into a little foul trouble and got a little stagnant."
Oakland will host Reedsport (9-1) in a nonleague contest Saturday, while Riddle will open Skyline League South Division play at home with Glendale Tuesday.
RIDDLE (45) — Drake Borschowa 20, Gianotti 11, Co. Greer 6, Myers 4, Jenks 2, Ch. Greer 1, Rhea 1, Canty, Palmer, Moore, Wynegar, Buchanan. Totals 15 15-26 45.
OAKLAND (67) — Triston Mask 15, Brownson 14, Cummings 12, Picknell 10, Chastain 4, Brooksby 4, Carlson 3, N. Strempel 3, Miller 2, Jones, S. Strempel, Salyer. Totals 24 12-21 67.
Riddle;13;12;12;8;—;45
Oakland;16;13;19;19;—;67
3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Oak. 7 (Mask 4, Cummings 1, Picknell 1, Carlson 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 16, Oak. 20.
