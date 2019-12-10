BANDON — The Douglas Trojans hit 13 3-pointers, but weren't able to climb out of an early hole, falling 70-63 at Bandon Tuesday night.
Brandon Willard hit five 3s on his way to a game-high 23 points for the Trojans, who trailed 15-5 after the first quarter and couldn't recover. Erich Hogue hit six 3s for 18 points for the Trojans.
Douglas (0-3) will open its annual Douglas Booster Club Tournament against Canyonville Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.
DOUGLAS (63) — Brandon Willard 23, Hogue 18, Jones 8, Edwards 6, Fowler 4, LaRocque 2, Schofield 2, Anderson. Totals 23 4-6 63.
BANDON (70) — Braydon Freitag 21, Angove 18, Smith 12, Pier 6, Lang 6, White 4, Dyer 3, W. Freitag. Totals 24 16-22 70.
Douglas;5;16;19;23;—;63
Bandon;15;20;13;22;—;70
3-Point Goals — Dou. 13 (Hogue 6, Willard 5, Edwards 2), Ban. 6 (Angove 3, B. Freitag 2, Dyer 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 16, Ban. 9.
JV Score — Bandon def. Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.