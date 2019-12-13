GLIDE — Bandon's heavy defensive pressure forced 12 Glide turnovers in the first quarter as the visiting Tigers scored the game's first 26 points en route to a 53-21 nonleague girls basketball victory Thursday night.
The Wildcats got on the board with 14 seconds left in the first quarter when sophomore Kylie Anderson scored a layup off an assist from junior Ruby Livingston.
"Bandon is a really solid team," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "They already had a good core coming back, and they picked up a couple of very good transfers.
"We've only got six players in the whole program, so we're running essentially a six-player rotation. They're great girls, and they do everything I ask of them. They don't quit and they're a lot of fun to coach."
Traylyn Arana, a former Glendale player, scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter as Bandon (3-0 overall) scored 18 of its 26 opening-period points off Glide turnovers. Kennedy Turner added 11 points for the Tigers.
Due to technical difficulties, a complete box score was not available.
Glide (1-2) will visit Oakland at 6 p.m. Friday.
