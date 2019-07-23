HILLSBORO — The Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team has its back against the wall after losing 3-2 in game one of a best-of-three super regional series against the Post 6 Barbers of Hillsboro on Monday at Rutschman Stadium at Hare Field.
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Docs and now the team will need to win twice on Tuesday to keep its season alive. Game two of the series will be played at noon and, if necessary, game three will take place following game two on Tuesday afternoon.
“We had every opportunity to either take the lead or take a multiple run lead,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit. That’s something that has plagued us all year. It hasn’t in the last eight games, but it crept its ugly head out of the hole tonight.”
The Docs managed just four hits throughout the seven inning game and left four runners stranded in scoring position.
Meanwhile, the Barbers (30-10, 14-2 Area 2) pulled ahead 2-0 in the first inning off of Docs starter Drake Borschowa. Borschowa plunked Christian Cooney with two outs and Ian Lawson followed with a triple to give the Barbers a 1-0 lead.
Lawson also scored in the first on a fielding error at first base.
Borschowa settled in and held Post 6 scoreless over the next three innings, allowing his teammates to claw their way back into the contest.
The Docs tied the game at 2-2 with runs in the third and fifth. Caden Johnson scored the tying run for the Docs on a throwing error from shortstop in the fifth inning with two outs.
The Barbers battled right back into the match-up and regained the lead in the home half of the fifth inning. A two-out single by Kevin Blair drove in Lawson to put Post 6 ahead for good.
Patrick Muskat earned the win in relief for the Barbers, allowing no hits and no runs over the final 2 ⅔ innings. Borschowa suffered the loss to fall to 5-3 on the year.
Doran Gillespie went 2-for-3 for the Docs with the team’s only RBI. Rowan Ramsay was the only Barbers batter to collect multiple hits in the game.
Now with the season on the line, coach Robbins feels like his team is loose and still confident that they can win.
“If we can punch first, I think you’ll see a different side of the scoreboard as we continue through this series,” said Robbins.
Dr. Stewart’s 001 010 0 — 2 4 1
Barbers 200 010 x — 3 6 1
Borschowa, Meisner (5) and Six. Gordon, Muskat (5) and Angeli. WP — Muskat. LP — Borschowa (5-3). 3B — Lawson (B).
