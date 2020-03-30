Ever have one of those perfect dreams where everything goes right? You’d give anything to keep that blissful slumber just a little bit longer, but that dreaded alarm clock has its orders and you’re not missing this wake up call.
Former Umpqua Valley Christian baseball star Jake Forrester was living that dream as a minor leaguer in the Cleveland Indians farm system, until it all went away in an instant.
“It’s crazy to be around all these big-leaguers that you grew up watching or you used on your fantasy team to help you win a game a week. ” Forrester said. “And then you’re there working out with them. It was crazy and definitely like I was in a dream.”
The dream came to a screeching halt earlier this month when Major League Baseball shut down spring training for its member organizations and their minor league affiliates to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Forrester, a 37th round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, says players at Cleveland’s spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, were having meetings regularly with staff to go over guidelines for keeping things sanitary.
“They just kept telling us that we had to just stay clean. That was it," Forrester said. "And then Friday comes around, the second week, and they say ‘we’re sending you all home’ and that was about it.”
Forrester was on a plane headed back to Douglas County within 24 hours.
Now with his dream on hold, Forrester is back at home in Idleyld Park with his parents, Mike and Sandra, waiting for the call that will get his season back on track.
“It’s pretty boring up here,” joked Forrester, who would obviously prefer squaring off with hitters rather than facing an uncertain future.
Things were just ramping up for the second-year pro. Forrester had thrown his first bullpen session against hitters since the previous summer and was scheduled to pitch the ninth inning of an upcoming game against the Los Angeles Dodgers when spring training was shut down.
Now the 6-foot right-hander is just trying to keep his arm loose and stay in shape by any means necessary.
“They have me on individual workouts based on what I have here at home, present with me,” Forrester said. “Which isn’t much.”
The Cleveland training staff is also keeping tabs on any signs of illness. Forrester says the team had him download a health app and he answers daily questions about how he and those around him are feeling.
Just like sports fans across the country, Forrester is waiting to hear when baseball will come back. He’s expecting a phone call some time this week with another update.
“Every time they call me they say it’s a fluid situation. They keep it pretty open and adjustable to what’s going on in the world right now,” Forrester said. “So we don’t have a definite date where things are going to pick back up or when they’re going to start sending people places.”
Whenever he gets back on the mound, Forrester hopes to make the most of the opportunity. He pitched in only nine innings last year in the Arizona Rookie League and finished with a 4.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts and six walks.
While the future is unknown right now for baseball, one thing is certain. When it starts back up, Jake Forrester will be staring down hitters, living the dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.