RIDDLE — Drake Borschowa scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter as Riddle raced to a 28-3 lead on its way to a 63-28 blowout win over visiting Crow in a nonleague boys basketball game Monday night.
Mario Gianotti added 12 points for the Irish (6-1), who took advantage of the big early lead to fine tune things before opening Skyline League play.
Before league gets under way, Riddle will visit Oakland Friday in an OSAA endowment game.
"I'm really excited to face Oakland," Irish coach Russell Hobson said. "It will probably be the toughest defense we'll see this year. They're going to make us have to do the little things, and we really need that right now."
Admission for the endowment game will be $6 for adults and $3 for students. The doubleheader tips with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.
CROW (28) — Dayton Ricks 9, Schwartz 8, Brown 5, Gibson 4, Salum 2, I. Eshleman, L. Eschleman, Dougherty, Johnson, Manske. Totals 12 2-4 28.
RIDDLE (63) — Drake Borschowa 18, Gianotti 12, Buchanan 6, Myers 6, Co. Greer 6, Jenks 5, Ch. Greer 4, Moore 2, Palmer 2, Ray 2, Wynegar. Totals 25 8-13.
Crow;3;8;5;12;—;28
Riddle;28;16;9;10;—;63
3-Point Goals — Crow 2 (Schwartz, Brown), Riddle 5 (Buchanan 2, Borschowa, Gianotti, Jenks). Total Fouls — Crow 8, Rid. 9.
