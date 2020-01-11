YONCALLA — Drake Borschowa hit the go-ahead bucket with 53 seconds to play, and Riddle staved off a Yoncalla attack for the remainder of the game to seal a 46-45 Skyline League boys basketball road victory Saturday night.
Borschowa, who finished with a game-high 20 points, had a pair of blocked shots in that final 53 seconds and grabbed a defensive rebound with one tick remaining to ice the win.
It was the second tough night in a row for both teams, with Yoncalla coming off an overtime loss to Days Creek and Riddle pulling away late to beat Camas Valley in Friday's action.
"I think fatigue started to set in for both teams toward the end," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "It's going to be nice to have a couple of days off."
Mario Gianotti finished with 18 points for the Irish, who improved to 9-2 on the season, 3-0 in Skyline play.
Trace Graham and Jordan Aguilar had 14 points apiece for the Eagles (8-8, 2-3), who suffered their third consecutive loss.
Both teams are on the road Tuesday, with Riddle visiting Days Creek and Yoncalla heading to Grants Pass to face New Hope Christian.
RIDDLE (46) — Drake Borschowa 20, Gianotti 18, Ch. Greer 4, Buchanan 2, Myers 2, Jenks, Moore, Rhea. Totals 16 10-15 46.
YONCALLA (45) — Trace Graham 14, Jordan Aguilar 14, E. Allen 9, B. Allen 4, Tyler Davis 4, McMullen. Totals 18 5-8 45.
Riddle;14;11;12;9;—;46
Yoncalla;19;5;9;12;—;45
3-Point Goals — Rid. 4 (Borschowa 4), Yon. 4 (Aguilar 3, B. Allen). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, Yon. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.