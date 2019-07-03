SPRINGFIELD — Drake Borschowa was tasked with a big challenge Tuesday night as the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s faced first place Willamette Valley at the Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield.
He didn’t just have to face the Titans’ daunting lineup, he was also asked to provide a spark for a Dr. Stewart’s ball club that was burdened with its worst losing streak of the season.
Borschowa, a soon-to-be senior at Riddle High School, answered the call, throwing a no-hitter through six innings and helping the Docs bounce-back for a 6-1 win and a split in the road doubleheader.
“And we needed it,” said coach Jeremiah Robbins after the win. “I don’t like to put too much on wins or losses but that was a big one for us.
Obviously, to come back after getting 10-runned and kind of embarrassed and Drake steps up on the bump and just was dominate all night long. That was the most impressive outing of the season.”
Borschowa has now put together back-to-back impressive starts for the Docs. The right-hander was also perfect through his first four innings in a start against Klamath Falls on June 29.
According to pitching coach Beau Kerns, Borschowa’s success on the mound isn’t a surprise.
“He’s a good worker. He’s very coachable,” said Kerns, who has worked with Borschowa to improve his breaking ball and add a change-up to his pitch selection, which includes a fastball that tops out in the high 80s to low 90s.
“He’s a great human,” Kerns added. “I think that’s one thing that I’ve enjoyed being around him. He’s a very good kid and fun to talk to.”
A second team all-state selection as a junior at Riddle, Borschowa has enjoyed his second season on the Docs’ roster.
He’s put together a 3-1 record in nine appearances (3 starts) and has a 2.87 ERA, with 31 strikeouts and 17 walks in 31 ⅔ innings pitched.
“I think I’ve grown a lot,” Borschowa said. “I want to be able to play at the next level. So, I’m taking in everything the coaches tell me and really working hard to play at the next level.”
His improvements have been obvious in the box score and his teammates are taking notice as well.
“He’s just taken so many steps over the whole season that we’ve had and it’s just awesome to see him grow and develop,” said catcher Spencer Six, who’s been behind the plate during Borschowa’s last two no-hitter bids. “He’s just becoming an absolute beast on the mound.”
The Docs will limit Borschowa’s use, and the rest of their regular starters, this week as the team heads to Corvallis for the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament. Dr. Stewart’s will play four games in four days at the tourney before getting right back into league games on Monday.
The Docs will face the Eastside Cutters from Area 2 in their first game of the Corvallis Tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m. and face the host Gerding Builders Marketmen on Friday at 7 p.m. Dr. Stewart’s square off with the Walla Walla (WA) Bears on Saturday at 1 p.m. before getting seeded for a game on championship Sunday.
Following tournament play, the Docs get back to Area 4 league play with a home twin bill against the Titans. Third-place Dr. Stewart’s trails first place Willamette Valley by three games and is two games behind second place Eugene with only eight league games to play.
Tuesday’s box scores
First game
Roseburg 000 000 — 0 4 2
Willamette Valley 041 14x — 10 15 0
Meisner, Pettibone (5) and Six; Wonham and Burke. WP — Wonham. LP — Meisner, 3-1. 2B — Van Norman (R), Hart (WV), Burke (WV). HR — Crist (WV).
Second game
Roseburg 100 200 3 — 6 11 2
Willamette Valley 000 000 1 — 1 2 3
Borschowa and Six; Brown and Crist. WP — Borschowa, 3-1. LP — Brown. 2B — Stone 3 (R), Wonham (WV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.