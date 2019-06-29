Drake Borschowa retired the first 12 batters he faced and the Dr. Stewart’s offense put up plenty of run support in a 12-2 nonleague victory over Klamath Falls on Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field.
The nine-inning game was called after only seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Jett Black drove in Spencer Six in the bottom of the seventh to put the Docs up by 10.
“Great job by the team today,” Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “That’s one more step that we’ve been looking for with this club, to put three consistent games together and, boy, I really thought we did that tonight.”
Borschowa was making just his third start of the summer, but the Riddle High senior-to-be was lights out. The right-hander was perfect through four innings and had three strikeouts, but wasn’t feeling the pressure as the game wore on.
“The first inning I was pretty nervous, because you know starting a game, that’s very nerve-wracking,” Borschowa said. “But after the first inning, it just kept rolling and rolling and I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be.”
Klamath Falls (2-14, 1-7 Area 4) finally broke through against Borschowa in the fifth. Drew Raebel and Scott Lewis led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Both eventually came around to score and got the Falcons within 10-2.
Borschowa pitched through six innings and allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He improved to 2-1 on the year.
“(Borschowa) is developing as we go,” Robbins said. “I think the kid’s got a phenomenal future ahead of him, not only as a pitcher but as a baseball player as well.”
The Docs (14-6, 5-3) had their third straight game with 10 or more hits. Black led the way, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Luke Van Norman and Caden Johnson each added two hits for Dr. Stewart’s.
Jonathan Stone and KC Pettibone each drove in two runs in the victory.
Klamath Falls starter Bailey Whitlock struggled to find the strike zone in the first inning and gave up five runs. Whitlock surrendered five walks and just two hits.
Jace Stoffal, Pettibone and Garret Zeimet all drew bases loaded walks in the first to bring home runs for the hosts.
The Docs welcome the Eugene Challengers to Legion Field for an Area 4 doubleheader on Monday. The Docs and Challengers are both one game behind league leader Willamette Valley. Game one of the twin bill gets underway at 6 p.m.
K. Falls;000;020;0;—;2;5;1
Roseburg;510;410;1;—;12;11;1
B. Whitlock, Campbell (4), G. Graham (6) and Short; Borschowa, Anderson (7) and Six. WP — Borschowa (2-1). LP — B. Whitlock. 2B — Gillespie (R), Pettibone (R), Stone (R). 3B — Six (R).
