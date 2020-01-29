WINCHESTER — Shooters gotta shoot. It’s even better when they’re making.
Hunter Boske had that kind of a night.
The sophomore guard from Ridgecrest, California, poured in a season-high 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting as the top-ranked Umpqua women dominated visiting Southwestern Oregon Community College 103-51 Wednesday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at the UCC gym.
Boske scored 20 points — including six of her eight 3-pointers — as part of Umpqua’s 30-point fourth quarter.
“It’s hard to explain. It’s a really good feeling,” said Boske of having the hot hand. “We talk about feeding the hot hand, and if you’re the hot hand, you know you can just pull the trigger.
“It’s a great team feeling, way more than it is an individual feeling.”
Five Umpqua women scored in double figures. Sophomore Sienna Riggle had 18 points and five rebounds. Darian Mitchell posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Mariam Yaro had 10 points off the bench for the ’Hawks.
Reigning NWAC Player of the Week Grace Campbell finished with 18 points, three steals and two blocked shots, and Jalisa Simons pulled down seven rebounds and Cielo Gonzalez dished out six assists.
The Umpqua women improved to 21-0 overall and 7-0 in South Region play. With every win comes an extra opportunity for a slip-up, but Boske said the team’s focus gets stronger with every win.
“We know what’s ahead, but we also know that to stay where we are we have to keep getting better,” Boske said. “Tonight was really fun, and I think everybody had a good time. It’s hard not to enjoy it, but it’s always in the back of our minds that we have to keep getting better.”
The Riverhawks open up the second half of their South Region slate Saturday at Clark College in Vancouver.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (51) — Taylor Morris 7-15 6-6 21, Neves 4-8 3-3 11, Aotaki 2-10 0-0 4, Ramelow 0-9 0-0 0, Thalman 1-3 0-0 2, Navy 3-9 0-0 7, Borges 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 1-6 0-0 2, Fomai 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 20-63 9-11 51.
UMPQUA (103) — Hunter Boske 10-13 1-4 29, Rincon 1-4 0-0 2, Campbell 7-13 1-2 18, Riggle 8-13 1-2 18. Gonzalez 1-4 1-3 3, Mitchell 7-16 3-4 17, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Maddern 0-0 0-0 0, Finn 1-2 0-0 2, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 0-3 3-4 3, Van Hook 1-1 0-2 2, Yaro 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 40-78 12-23 103.
SWOCC 9 16 14 12 — 51
UCC 26 23 24 30 — 103
3-Point Goals — SWOCC 2-19 (Navy 1-3, Morris 1-4, Aotaki 0-4, Ramelow 0-6, Thalman 0-2), UCC 11-25 (Boske 8-11, Campbell 3-5, Rincon 0-1, Gonzalez 0-2, Mitchell 0-4, Ortiz 0-1, Yaro 0-1). Total Fouls — SWOCC 17, UCC 10. Fouled Out — Thalman. Rebounds — SWOCC 17 (three players with 3), UCC 58 (Campbell 16). Assists — SWOCC 7 (Neves 3), UCC 28 (Campbell 8). Turnovers — SWOCC 16, UCC 13.
