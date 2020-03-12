At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, the Oregon School Activities Association and the Northwest Athletic Conference both canceled their championship basketball events.
The decision brought a stop to the Class 6A boys and girls tournaments at the University of Portland's Chiles Center as well as the Class 5A events at Oregon State University's Gill Coliseum.
The Class 4A tournament was to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Forest Grove.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director in a statement.
The NWAC also made the decision to cancel its women's championship event at Albany's Linn-Benton Community College as well as the men's tournament at Clackamas C.C. in Oregon City.
Neither Umpqua team had had the opportunity to play. The Umpqua women entered with a 29-0 record and as the unanimous No. 1 team in the conference, while the men (25-4) were ranked No. 6 heading into the tournament.
"With much disappointment, in conjunction with both the Linn-Benton Community College and Clackamas Community College administrative teams, it has been decided to cancel the NWAC Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournaments," the conference said on its web site Thursday afternoon. "We have made many efforts to continue the tournament but in the interest of public health the tournament has been canceled."
More to come
