MERLIN — A strong first half helped fifth-ranked Brookings-Harbor pull away early as the Bruins downed the Douglas girls basketball team 61-47 in a Far West League preview on the first round of the North Valley Winter Blast tournament at North Valley High School.
The Trojans (3-5) kept the game close for most of the first quarter before a barrage of Bruins buckets helped Brookings to a 39-21 lead by halftime.
Adrianna Sapp and Maleata Snuka-Polamalu led the Trojans with 11 points each while Jazmin Lund added eight.
Sierra Fitzhugh had a game-high 16 points for the Bruins, who also got four 3-pointers from Sidney Alexander on her way to 14 points.
Douglas will take on another FWL foe, No. 8 South Umpqua, Friday at 1:30 p.m.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (61) — Sierra Fitzhugh 16, Alexander 14, Schofield 13, Harms 7, Pettus 4, Murray 4, Marrington 2, Crosby, Burton, Jirsa, Peters, Davis. Totals 20 15-23 61.
DOUGLAS (47) — Adrianna Sapp 11, Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 11, Lund 8, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 5, Skurk 4, Bennett 3, Phillips 3, Thorp 2, McWhorter, Powell. Totals 21 4-14 47.
Brookings-Harbor;23;16;16;6;—;61
Douglas;14;7;10;16;—;47
3-Point Goals — B.H. 6 (Alexander 4, Schofield 1, Fitzhugh 1), Doug. 1 (Ma. Snuka-Polamalu. Total Fouls — B.H. 13, Doug. 17. Fouled Out — Lund.
