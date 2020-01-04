OAKLAND — Colton Brownson had another strong all-around game with 22 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists and Oakland got another strong defense effort against Reedsport's "Big 3" on its way to a 64-46 nonleague boys basketball victory Saturday night at the Nut House.
Javier Analco had a team-high 16 points for Reedsport (9-2), but Oakland's Zach Cummings helped limit Tyler Thornton and Dallas McGill to a combined 16 points.
Noah Strempel had 13 points, seven assists and four steals for the Oakers (8-3), while Triston Mask also scored 13 points.
Oakland opens Central Valley Conference play Tuesday at home against Central Linn. The boys game will tip at 6 p.m., followed by the girls at 7:30 p.m.
REEDSPORT (46) — Javier Analco 16, Thornton 8, McGill 8, Chaney 8, Conger 6, Saxon, Carson. Totals 17 8-16 46.
OAKLAND (64) — Colton Brownson 22, Mask 13, N. Strempel 13, Picknell 6, Cummings 4, Chastain 2, Jones 2, Brooksby 2, Miller, S. Strempel. Totals 26 9-18 64.
Reedsport;12;10;11;13;—;46
Oakland;16;12;15;21;—;64
3-Point Goals — Reed. 4 (Chaney 2, Conger 2), Oak. 3 (N. Strempel 2, Mask 1). Total Fouls — Reed. 17, Oak. 13. Fouled Out — Analco.
JV Score — Oakland 62, Reedsport 49.
