ROGUE RIVER — Diego Agosto scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and over time as Rogue River rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat visiting Camas Valley 65-61 in a nonleague boys basketball game Saturday night.
Tristan Casteel had a game-high 24 points to lead the Hornets (6-4), who gave up 23 fourth-quarter points to the Chieftains after taking a 43-32 lead. Rogue River outscored Camas Valley 10-6 in the extra session.
Jared Hunt added 14 points for the Hornets, who will open Skyline League play Friday at home against Elkton.
CAMAS VALLEY (61) — Tristan Casteel 24, J. Hunt 14, O’Connor 7, Ewing 6, Brown 4, Standley 3, Swift 2, D. Hunt 1, G. Casteel. Totals 21 19-29 61.
ROGUE RIVER (65) — Diego Agosto 20, Decker 17, Bandy 10, Haag 9, Canoe 6, Poston 3, Colbert. Totals 22 16-31 65.
C. Valley;14;17;12;12;6;—;61
R. River;6;17;9;23;10;—;65
3-Point Goals — C.V. 0, R.R. 5 (Decker 2, Bandy 2, Poston 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 22, R.R. 22. Fouled Out — Poston.
