GLENDALE — Joy DeRoss had a game-high 24 points and Clara DeRoss added eight points as the Camas Valley girls notched their second consecutive win, a 41-35 Skyline League South triumph at Glendale Saturday night.
The Hornets' win spoiled big nights from Glendale junior Brandi Skeen, who had a season-high 15 points, and freshman Hailey Frizzle, who had a season-high 10 points, all in the second half.
Morgan Moody added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (3-9, 0-5 South) who are home against Prospect in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Camas Valley (6-9, 2-4) hosts New Hope Christian in Skyline South action Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY (41) — Joy DeRoss 24, C. DeRoss 8, Holmgren 4, Pool 3, Hill 2, Roberson, Chandler, Pohl. Totals 19 2-8 41.
GLENDALE (35) — Brandi Skeen 15, Frizzle 10, Wytcherley 6, Moody 4, Igarta, Swanson, McKinney. Totals 13 4-14 35.
C. Valley;10;13;4;14;—;41
Glendale;12;9;10;4;—;35
3-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Pool), Glen. 5 (Skeen 3, Frizzle 1, Wytcherley 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 15, Glen. 12.
