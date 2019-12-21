FALLS CITY — Joy DeRoss scored 10 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Camas Valley Hornets held on for a 52-45 nonleague girls basketball victory at Falls City Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (3-4) jumped out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter, but the host Mountaineers climbed back into the game, cutting the deficit to 38-32 entering the final eight minutes
DeRoss tacked on 17 rebounds, while Bella Pool also posted a double-double for Camas Valley with 16 points and 11 assists.
Camas Valley visits Rogue River Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (52) — Joy DeRoss 24, Pool 16, Holmgren 6, C. DeRoss 6, Pohl, Ja. Chandler, Lamell. Totals 23 2-9 52.
FALLS CITY (45) — Nevaeh Lofte 17, Wilson 6, Simmons 10, Davis 5, Burgess 3, Batie 4, Zeigler, Rasnake. Totals 21 3-15 45.
C. Valley;26;5;7;14;—;52
Falls City;6;10;16;13;—;45
3-Point Goals — C.V. 4 (Pool), F.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.V. 16, F.C. 10.
