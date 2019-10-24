CAMAS VALLEY — It’s not uncommon for Camas Valley football to be the topic of conversation around the rural community in the fall, but Thursday night generated a different kind of buzz.
“It was the talk of the town,” Camas Valley principal/superintendent Don Wonsley said.
Six diesel powered light stands provided by Dancer Logging were humming all night and illuminated the natural grass playing field at Camas Valley Charter School for the Hornets' first-ever night eight-man game.
“We’re making history,” C.V. senior Jared Hunt said. “It’s a little colder than I thought it’d be, but I’m really pleased with how we came out and played.”
Camas Valley (7-0, 5-0 SD2W) shined under the lights and ran away with a 68-22 victory over Glendale (3-5, 2-3) in a 1A Special District 2 West contest.
Fans filled the stands and packed the sidelines to witness the Hornets fly up and down the field while stars flickered over head. Homecoming and senior night helped draw a larger than normal crowd from the football-crazed community and senior Tristan Casteel felt the team fed off the energy.
“It was really fun,” Casteel said. “We definitely had a great crowd tonight and everyone was pumped up.”
The Hornets had plenty of fireworks early as they jumped out to a 60-0 lead in the first quarter, while running only 12 plays total.
Sophomore Jared Standley accounted for three touchdowns in the opening period. The quarterback ran 59 yards on the first play of the game for a TD and connected with Nathan O'Connor and Casteel for scores.
Hunt ran for three first quarter touchdowns and finished with a team-high 85 rushing yards.
Casteel capped the first quarter scoring with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown.
"I thought we looked real sharp," said Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing, who was concerned the change in schedule might throw things off.
Camas Valley doesn't usually have school on game days. Add in homecoming festivities and there were plenty of distractions for the Hornets.
"I was nervous as heck that we weren't going to come out with much fire, but wow," Ewing said. "They really stepped up to it."
Glendale quarterback Skyler Davis struggled with Camas Valley's speedy defense. The freshman was picked off six times.
The Pirates also had four lost fumbles in the game.
Glendale finally got on the scoreboard at the opening of the third quarter. David Lovaglio returned the second half kickoff 85 yards to make it 60-6.
Touchdown runs from Glendale's Robert Martin and Carson Knott got the Pirates within 60-22 early in the fourth quarter.
Camas Valley put its final score on the board with a 60-yard kickoff return by Casteel.
The win finished the regular season for the Hornets, who now wait for a home playoff game. Glendale finishes the regular season next Friday at Chiloquin.
Camas Valley won't plan on bringing out the lights again this season, but there could be more chances for home games under the lights in the future.
Wonsley hopes to have permanent lights installed by the summer and has approval from the school board.
The school has the lights and is working on a budget for the installation of light poles and running electricity to the field. Wonsley believes the project will be completed for about $30,000.
Glendale;0;0;14;8;—;22
C. Valley;60;0;0;8;—;68
First Quarter
CV — Standley 59 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 17 run (Hunt pass from Standley)
CV — O'Connor 24 pass from Standley (G. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 46 run (Dunning pass from Standley)
CV — T. Casteel 36 pass from Standley (Wolfe run)
CV — Wolfe 7 run (pass failed)
CV — Hunt 16 run (Swift pass from Standley)
CV — T. Casteel 50 interception return (pass failed)
Third Quarter
G — Lovaglio 85 kickoff return (pass failed)
G — R. Martin 46 run (R. Martin run)
Fourth Quarter
G — Knott 12 run (R. Martin run)
CV — T. Casteel 60 kickoff return (Hayles run)
