CAMAS VALLEY — Tristan Casteel had a game-high 19 points and the Camas Valley Hornets held off a fiesty group of Roseburg freshmen for a 40-38 victory in the title game of the Camas Valley Tournament Saturday.
The Hornets took a 23-21 lead into the lockerroom at halftime and neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way.
Boston Williams had 11 points to lead the Indians frosh and Cameron Standley added nine on his way to earning all-tournament team recognition.
Jared Hunt chipped in 10 points for the Hornets and was also named to the all-tournament team along with Casteel.
The Hornets (3-0) will host Canyonville Academy Tuesday night.
ROSEBURG FROSH (38) — Boston Williams 11, Standley 9, Black 5, Fullerton 4, Stedman 4, Oja 3, Persyns 2, Wilder, Nielsen, Cleary. Totals 12 11-24 38.
CAMAS VALLEY (40) — Tristan Casteel 19, Hunt 10, O’Connor 4, Swift 2, Brown 2, D. Hunt 2, Wolfe 1, Standley, Ewing, Dunning. Totals 15 9-15 40.
Roseburg Frosh;11;10;12;5;—;38
Camas Valley;8;15;11;6;—;40
3-Point Goals — Roseburg 3 (Stedman, Williams, Fullerton), C.V. 1 (J. Hunt). Total Fouls — Roseburg 16, C.V. 18.
